Jurassic World: Dominion To Fix Jurassic Park Struggles With Dinosaurs Being Birds

The Jurassic Park franchise is clearly the most lauded movie franchise when it comes to dinosaurs. However, the makers of the hit franchise have often struggled with the idea of evolution. Having faced multiple criticism in the past, the latest instalment Jurassic World: Dominion is finally addressing the fact that dinosaurs were essentially giant birds.

Jurassic Park and its struggle with dinosaurs being birds

The Jurassic Park franchise, which started in 1993, has always had a tough time with critics regarding its accuracy of portraying dinosaurs. The makers have managed to improve the quality of works with each new film which led to Jurassic World receiving stellar reviews. However, having continually criticized for ignoring the fact that the dinosaurs were really birds, the makers finally seem to have accepted it and the Jurassic World: Dominion first look showed the same.

Dinosaurs proved to have been precedents for birds, rather than reptiles, which seems to have been avoided by the series until now. The velociraptors and T-rex, which have been the biggest villains of Jurassic Park, have never been depicted with feathers in the movies. Many believe that the makers disregarded the real-life evidence that suggested the dinosaurs to have been feathered animals, to keep their villainous looks alive.

Now, the numerous factors which played into depicting velociraptors and T-Rex as giant lizards rather than birds are finally set to be played down. While many fans of the film have been happy with the depiction in the past, a few are now voicing their excitement for the new change. Perfection of feathers are tough to pull off for CGI animators and it will be exciting to see how the makers approach this issue in the upcoming instalment.

A bit about Jurassic World: Dominion

The Jurassic World: Dominion first look is out now. The film is set to continue the story from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which came out in 2018. The makers are reportedly aiming to shed light on the evolution period covering 65 million years with the origins of the T-Rex rumoured to be explained. The cast will see the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in the characters of Dr Alan Grant, Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Ian Malcolm respectively. The sequel will also feature Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in their previously held roles and June 10, 2022, has been announced as the Jurassic World: Dominion release date.

