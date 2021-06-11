'Jurassic World: Dominion' To Reveal The Origin Of Jurassic Park’s T-Rex

Jurassic World: Dominion is the latest film in the superhit franchise and while its release is almost a year away, there has been hype about the movie, which is all set to reveal the origin of Jurassic Park’s T-Rex. The entire concept of the science fiction adventure film series revolves around bringing back extinct animals to the current era but the latest instalment of the franchise will actually have the audiences visit the time period when dinosaurs walked the face of the earth. There will be a 5-minute-long preview of the film before the F9 screenings in IMAX, which will give fans a sneak peek of the Cretaceous period and will feature the actual Tyrannosaurus rex that was cloned for the original Jurassic Park.

In an interview with Empire, director Colin Trevorrow stated that this was always a part of the story and he did not just want to tell the origin story for the T-Rex, but to really put into visual terms this story that people been told for 30 years about how dinosaurs were made from DNA fossilized in amber. He added that sometimes they put a human face on things, but he just wanted to put a dinosaur's face on things and see what actually went down. Speaking about Jurassic Park's T-Rex, Colin mentioned how the T-Rex was brutally murdered by the Giganotosaurus and that's the part of the story they are telling with this film.

The filmmaker also spoke about how the upcoming movie will see the first-ever feathered dinosaur, the Oviraptor and he feels like it is going to be a headline for those who care about paleontological accuracy. He talked about including another feathered dinosaur, the Moros Intrepidus, which showed up around two years ago and it was the quickest turnarounds they had, from discovery to putting it on screen. Coming to other beasts in the movie, Trevorrow stated that they'll start with the Dreadnoughtus, which was discovered not too long ago, followed by the Quetzalcoatlus, which is much bigger than a Pteranodon.

The Jurassic World: Dominion cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith among others. It is slated to hit screens on June 10, 2022. It is the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, and the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy.

