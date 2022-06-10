Jurassic World: Dominion Twitter Review: Fans Say 'decent' Film With 'too Many Dinosaurs'

The Dinosaurs returned to the big screens with Jurassic World: Dominion which was released on June 10 in India. The film is the sixth instalment in the franchise that began with the Jurassic Park trilogy from 1993 to 2001 and is the third in the Jurassic World trilogy. The sci-fi adventure is set four years after the backdrop of the destruction of Isla Nublar and picked up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Prior to Jurassic World: Dominion's premiere, fans were beaming with excitement to witness Chris Pratt and Co. navigating their way amidst the dreaded dinosaurs. As the adventure drama is finally out, netizens took to their Twitter handles to share their first-hand opinion on the Chris Pratt starrer film.

Jurassic World: Dominion Twitter Review

Going as per the reviews, the film opened to a mixed response from the audience. Many fans felt that it was a 'decent' film as compared to other films in the trilogy, while others thought that it was not that 'good.'

One of the users wrote, "Honestly, even with its flaws, I thought that Jurassic World Dominion was a pretty decent film overall, especially in comparison to the other films in the trilogy. #JurassicWorldDominion"

Another wrote,"@Dinophile#JurassicWorldDominion is a betrayal of all that made #JurassicPark a classic masterpiece. It's a betrayal of Crichton's profound ideas and Spielberg's visionary imagination. It's a betrayal of the arts of animatronics and CGI and managed to bring out the worst in both... [1/10]"

Take look at fans' reactions to the film-

Honestly, even with its flaws, I thought that Jurassic World Dominion was a pretty decent film overall, especially in comparison to the other films in the trilogy.#JurassicWorldDominion — Undescribed Legume (@FossilLad) June 10, 2022

Absolutely LOVED @JurassicWorld Dominion - i’ve been seein a lot of bad reviews, but we cannot talk highly enough about it. One of the best cinemas of the past few years! Thank you Steven Spielberg for this masterpiece🙌🏽 Let me know your thoughts! #JurassicWorldDominion — taytakesdisney (@taytakesdisneyy) June 10, 2022

Just saw #JurassicWorldDominion! Absolutely loved it! Gonna see it again tomorrow before deciding on a ranking out of 10 and where i rank it amongst the other five movies. — Barricade Pax (@Barricade_Pax) June 10, 2022

I enjoyed #JurassicWorldDominion lot’s of throwbacks and nods to the original which was awesome. — Gel Creed (@GelCreed) June 10, 2022

I enjoyed #JurassicWorldDominion it was good. Can't say it was great but wen the dinosaurs are doin there thing where walking or eating it was lit! It was good to see the old cast and the new cast meet. — The Swagologist (@SwagologistThe) June 10, 2022

I’m gonna say it. Too many dinosaurs. #JurassicWorldDominion — Wes Huett (@WesHuett) June 10, 2022

#JurassicWorldDominion definitely isn't high cinema. It feels like an action movie with occasional dinos and a lot of fanservice.



And that's okay.



I enjoyed it for what it was. ❤️ — Kirsten W (@xfkirsten) June 10, 2022

#JurassicWorldDominion is a betrayal of all that made #JurassicPark a classic masterpiece. It's a betrayal of Crichton's profound ideas and Spielberg's visionary imagination. It's a betrayal of the arts of animatronics and CGI and managed to bring out the worst in both... [1/10] pic.twitter.com/z3gISmQAP0 — Jurassic Mosquito 🦟 (@Dinophile) June 10, 2022

More about Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the inaugural instalment of the sequel trilogy. It features an ensemble cast, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more. To note, in the latest film Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill reprised their roles from the 1993 film Jurassic Park.

