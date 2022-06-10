Last Updated:

Jurassic World: Dominion Twitter Review: Fans Say 'decent' Film With 'too Many Dinosaurs'

'Jurassic World: Dominion' was released on June 10. Check out how fans are reacting to the Chris Pratt & Sam Neil starrer adventure drama film.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Jurassic World: Dominion

Image: Instagram/@jurassicworld


The Dinosaurs returned to the big screens with Jurassic World: Dominion which was released on June 10 in India. The film is the sixth instalment in the franchise that began with the Jurassic Park trilogy from 1993 to 2001 and is the third in the Jurassic World trilogy. The sci-fi adventure is set four years after the backdrop of the destruction of Isla Nublar and picked up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. 

Prior to Jurassic World: Dominion's premiere, fans were beaming with excitement to witness Chris Pratt and Co. navigating their way amidst the dreaded dinosaurs. As the adventure drama is finally out, netizens took to their Twitter handles to share their first-hand opinion on the Chris Pratt starrer film.

Jurassic World: Dominion Twitter Review

Going as per the reviews, the film opened to a mixed response from the audience. Many fans felt that it was a 'decent' film as compared to other films in the trilogy, while others thought that it was not that 'good.'

READ | Chris Pratt remembers 'Jurassic World' co-star Irrfan Khan; 'He was an exquisite actor'

One of the users wrote, "Honestly, even with its flaws, I thought that Jurassic World Dominion was a pretty decent film overall, especially in comparison to the other films in the trilogy. #JurassicWorldDominion" 

READ | Jurassic World Dominion’s new clip makes fans nostalgic about 'Jurassic Park'; Watch

Another wrote,"@Dinophile#JurassicWorldDominion is a betrayal of all that made #JurassicPark a classic masterpiece. It's a betrayal of Crichton's profound ideas and Spielberg's visionary imagination. It's a betrayal of the arts of animatronics and CGI and managed to bring out the worst in both... [1/10]"

READ | ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ first reviews out; critics call film a 'roaring fun adventure'

Take look at fans' reactions to the film-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More about Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the inaugural instalment of the sequel trilogy. It features an ensemble cast, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more. To note, in the latest film Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill reprised their roles from the 1993 film Jurassic Park.

READ | Laura Dern on feminist approach in 'Jurassic' films; 'In line with what Steven intended'

Image: Instagram/@jurassicworld

READ | 'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill recalls his son breaking wind next to Princess Diana
First Published:
COMMENT