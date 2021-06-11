'Jurassic World Dominion Will Have Separate Stories', Says Director Colin Trevorrow

After the first poster of Jurassic World Dominion released yesterday, announcing a special IMAX preview of the film, the audiences and the fans of the franchise have been hyped for its release. Also, after the original leads of the Jurassic Park cast, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill were brought on board as prominent characters of Jurassic World 3, fans' excitement for the movie increased further. Recently, director Colin Trevorrow, who is directing the film, shared details about the roles of the Jurassic Park cast in the upcoming film. Read on to know what he shared.

In a recent interview with Collider, director Colin Trevorrow opened up about the roles of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion. He shared that the characters of all three actors, along with the leads of the Jurassic World series, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will have equal amounts of importance in the film. Talking about which he said, “[The film follows] two sets of characters, telling two parallel stories that are just driving closer and closer together, and you understand that, and you start to understand how they're going to intersect, and then they do.”

While the film will be the conclusion of the Jurassic World trilogy, it will also serve as a Jurassic Park 6, where the audience will get to see how the main leads of the original franchise got affected due to the events of Jurassic World. Jeff Goldblum, who plays the role of Dr Ian Malcolm in the series, had already reprised his role in the previous Jurassic World film, titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World Dominion cast and other details

Besides Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning to their roles, actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will reprise their roles as Dr Alan Grant, Dr Ellie Sattler, and Dr Ian Malcolm, respectively. The film will also star Justice Smith, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Jake Johnson, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise. The filming of Jurassic World Dominion began on February 26, 2020. However, it got disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is currently scheduled to release on June 10, 2022.

Image: AP News / Jurassic World Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.