'Jurassic World: Dominion's' Digital Release Date Locked; Check Where And When To Watch

The ferocious Dinosaurs made a return to the big screens recently to take fans on a thrilling adventurous ride with Jurassic World: Dominion. Released on June 10, the film saw Chris Pratt and Co. navigating their way amidst the dreaded Dinosaurs. Coming as the conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy, Colin Trevorrow's film opened to some impressive box office numbers and did good business at the ticket windows throughout its run.

After spreading its charm on the big screens, Jurassic World: Dominion is all set to weave the same magic in the digital space. The film is currently gearing up to mark its debut in the OTT space. Here, is how you can enjoy the conclusion of the Jurassic era from the comforts of your home.

Jurassic World: Dominion digital release date

Earlier, Jurassic World: Dominion was to arrive on Peacock, however as per the latest updates of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, the film will be made available to watch at home on digital and on-demand. The Chris Pratt starrer is made available for ownership after it arrives on Digital and can be rented for 48-hour on On Demand from Friday, July 15 onwards. Moreover, the HD version is priced at $29.99 on digital retailers and is available for pre-order too.

The blockbuster event comes home. #JurassicWorldDominion On Demand Friday. pic.twitter.com/EZRwLgXyaQ — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) July 11, 2022

More about Jurassic World: Dominion

The film serves as the sixth instalment in the franchise that began with the Jurassic Park trilogy from 1993 to 2001 and is the third in the Jurassic World trilogy. The sci-fi adventure is set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar and picked up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

It is helmed by Colin Trevorrow, who directed the inaugural instalment of the sequel trilogy. The film features an ensemble cast, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more. To note, in the latest film Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill reprised their roles from the 1993 film Jurassic Park. The film's official synopsis read:

"Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures."

