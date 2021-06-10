Jurassic World: Dominion's First Posters Revealed, Extended Preview To Screen At IMAX

The makers of the highly popular Jurrasic World franchise finally shared their upcoming movie Jurassic World: Dominion's first posters and left ardent fans of the sci-fi adventure film series in a frenzy. Along with releasing two posters to hike netizens' excitement about the third film in the Jurrasic World trilogy, makers also announced that fans can witness its special extended preview exclusively during the screening of Justin Lin F9 at IMAX. The much-talked-about sixth film in the cult 27-year-old franchise will mark the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles.

Jurassic World: Dominion's first posters revealed!

Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting of Jurassic World: Dominion experienced a lot of delay after being halted in March last year. While the upcoming film was originally slated to hit the big screen in June this year, the Jurassic World: Dominion release date has been pushed to exactly a year later than its original release date, on June 10, 2022. Now, the makers of this Colin Trevorrow directorial have finally unveiled its first posters along with dropping some easter eggs.

The first poster, shared by the official Instagram handle of Jurrasic World, featured a mosquito-like creature and read: "It all started here". The newly-released poster referenced 1993's original film in which, the deadly monsters of Jurassic Park are resurrected with the help of a mosquito. Along with unveiling the poster, the caption of their IG post read, "Be the first to see an exclusive extended preview of #JurassicWorldDominion only on @IMAX screenings of #F9."

Check out the first poster of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' below:

The following poster of Jurassic World: Dominion featured a baby feathered dinosaur. The caption of that post read, "65 Million Years in the making". Take a look:

Meanwhile, Jeff Goldblum is all set to return to the upcoming sci-fi adventure film as the chaos theorist Dr Ian Malcom, along with Laura Dern reprising his role as paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler as well as Neill as Dr Alan Grant. If the grapevines are to be believed, actors Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie will also be seen starring in Jurrasic World: Dominion. Produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, the much-awaited movie has director Colin Trevorrow at its helm.

