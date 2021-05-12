Jurassic World: Dominion's New Sneak Peek Features A Subtle 'Jaws' Easter-egg; See Here

While Jurassic World: Dominion is still quite a while away from it's release, sneak peeks for the upcoming movie have been frequently showing up online. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and country-wide lockdowns all over the world, production for the highly anticipated film was stalled many times. This is probably why fans are getting to see "first look" images so late into production. Jurassic World: Dominion's release is set for June 10, 2022.

Jurassic World: Dominion's easter egg

Jurassic World: Dominion's latest sneak peek, is a photo released by Empire. The photo features a reference to one of the most iconic movies of Hollywood, Jaws. In the photo, viewers can see co-stars Chris Pratt and Omar Sy sit on a boat while receiving instruction from the director of the film, Colin Trevorrow. If you pay attention, you'll notice a Jaws Easter egg at the bottom of the photo. The boat in which the actors are sitting is called "Fair Spanish Lady," which is a reference to the sea shanty which the character Quint sings in Jaws. Take a look.

More about 'Jurassic World: Dominion's' latest update

In addition to revealing the new image, director Colin Trevorrow also spoke with Empire about the upcoming film and the challenges he has faced due to the pandemic. He told the magazine how he had no idea that the shooting would be wrapped up so abruptly. He mentioned how he only found out about the wrap, three hours before they had to.

He also revealed they were shooting in an "old, industrial barn" and that the producers and him were on a call with Universal studios about the wrap. He talked about how even though they all agreed that wrapping up was the right thing to do, he didn't have more than those three hours to finish the shoot. He then spoke about how the rumours on set had already begun.

He talked about how he didn't want to "compromise that moment in the movie by having it be fraught". He then mentioned how the cast and crew then went home for three months and didn't reshoot it. He also mentioned how, in late October, he was also worried that they may not be able to finish the last little bit of filming. However, he spoke about how it ultimately all worked out in the end and they weren't stuck with only "nine-tenths" of the film finished.

Image - Still from Jurassic World trailer

