'Jurassic World' Producer Confirms He Is Open To 3rd Sequel After 'Dominion' Release

The third and the final instalment in the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World Dominion is all set to release in theatres this year. The movie will end the trilogy that began with the release of Jurassic World (2015). The makers of the Chris Pratt starrer have now hinted that there might be a Jurassic World 4 movie post the release of Dominion.

In an interview with Slashfilm, Jurassic World producer Frank Marshall was asked whether there will be additional movies in the Jurassic World franchise after the release of Dominion. Marshall responded to the question and hinted that there might be another movie after the trilogy ends and shared that the makers definitely wanted to make more movies in Jurassic World.

"I think that Dominion's going to wrap up this trilogy, but we're not resting on our laurels. We're going to sit down, and we're going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we're definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world," he told Slashfilm.

More about Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion is the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, and the third and final film in the Jurassic World trilogy. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong reprising their roles from previous films in the franchise. They are joined by Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise.

The film is set four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in which genetically engineered dinosaurs were auctioned to companies around the world while others were released on the US mainland. The story takes place around the world and depicts humans living with dinosaurs. Dominion is scheduled to be released theatrically by Universal Pictures on 10 June 2022. The film was previously set for release on 11 June 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

(Image: @jurassicworld/Instagram)