Just Priyanka Chopra Ensuring We Fall In 'Love Again' With Her Chic Sartorial Choices

Priyanka Chopra attended the US premiere of Love Again in a Nina Ricci bleached denim co-ord with a massive statement bow and a blooming fishtail skirt at the bottom, giving the illusion of a gown.
For the after-party to the premiere, Priyanka chose to show up in an abstract cut-out midi dress. The baby pink number in soft velvet featured knots across the midriff also looping down to the legs.
Priyanka chose a wispy A-line satin dress in muted soft pink with a panel of black, for her New York City Midtown appearance with co-star Sam Heughan for Love Again. The top knot added a neat touch.
Priyanka later paired the dress with a collared full-length coat in black. The black bordering of the dress' thigh-high slit complimented the hue of the coat.
For her appearance on The View, Priyanka looked summer-ready in a pristine white jumpsuit-styled dress. White sunnies, matching boots and a mini box bag made for a striking summer look.