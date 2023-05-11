Last Updated:

Just Priyanka Chopra Ensuring We Fall In 'Love Again' With Her Chic Sartorial Choices

Priyanka Chopra dished out the best styles for the promotions of her recent movie Love Again. The actress starred in the movie with Sam Heughans, Celine Dion.

Priyanka Chopra attended the US premiere of Love Again in a Nina Ricci bleached denim co-ord with a massive statement bow and a blooming fishtail skirt at the bottom, giving the illusion of a gown.

For the after-party to the premiere, Priyanka chose to show up in an abstract cut-out midi dress. The baby pink number in soft velvet featured knots across the midriff also looping down to the legs.

Priyanka chose a wispy A-line satin dress in muted soft pink with a panel of black, for her New York City Midtown appearance with co-star Sam Heughan for Love Again. The top knot added a neat touch.

Priyanka later paired the dress with a collared full-length coat in black. The black bordering of the dress' thigh-high slit complimented the hue of the coat.

For her appearance on The View, Priyanka looked summer-ready in a pristine white jumpsuit-styled dress. White sunnies, matching boots and a mini box bag made for a striking summer look.

As Priyanka made her way back to her hotel, she added yet another layer of white, with a full-length trench coat that fit right into her monochromatic outing.

