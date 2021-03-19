Justice League Ending Explained: Here Is What Happens In Snyder's Cut

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was recently streamed on HBO Max after a long wait by the audience. While it was obvious that the bigger plot of the story would be similar to the theatrical version of Justice League, Snyder was expected to make certain changes in the overall story, and quite possibly, the ending itself. While the ending of shown in the new version has major similarities with the theatrical version, an interesting addition can be seen in the ending of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which has a major cliff-hanger attached to it.

Justice League ending explained

Snyder’s cut has kept the invasion of supervillain Steppenwolf intact in the plot. The character is seen invading the earth and posing a major threat to the existence of humanity. In the end, Steppenwolf is defeated with the addition of Superman into the team, after he is brought back to life after being killed off in Batman Vs Superman. Towards the end, a proper send-off is given to each character, as they return back to their lives after completing the task. This portion of the ending has been taken from the theatrical version, which is then followed by the addition made by Snyder.

The scene that follows shows the Arkham Asylum, where Lex Luthor was locked up after being caught in the end of Batman Vs Superman. A guard at the Asylum discovers that the prison cell contains a bald guy who is not Lex Luthor. The villain is seen to be escaped with the help of Slade Wilson, a.k.a. Deathstroke (played by Joe Manganiello). The mercenary seems to have a grudge with Batman as he was possibly responsible for Wilson losing his eye. Lex Luthor then reveals the real identity of Batman – Bruce Wayne – to Deathstroke, who seeks revenge.

Specualtions have been raised regarding whether the coming DC films will see the arrival of Darkseid, another popular supervillain from the comics. While the ending of Snyder’s cut had major similarities to the theatrical version, the addition has paved way for the upcoming plot. Further details about the advancement of this plot are expected to be revealed soon.