The '#OscarsFanFavourite' poll, on February 20, was led by Camila Cabello's Cinderella, with Johnny Depp's Minamata also in the running. Much to the dismay of fans, Zack Snyder's Justice League was officially not eligible for the Fan Favourite category at the Oscars 2022. As soon as the Academy Awards shared a list of films that are eligible for the category, undeterred Snyder's fans took to Twitter and started pushing his zombie actioner, Army of the Dead for Oscars glory.

The Academy Awards recently announced that fans will be able to support their favourite films at the 94th edition of the event via a new category named Oscars Fan Favourite. The new category will allow fans to support their favourite films via Twitter by tweeting with the hashtags #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes up to 20 times per day.

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead trends on Twitter

In 2021, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead was one of the biggest horror-thriller smashes, with the film being watched by over 75 million users. The story of a group of people venturing into a zombie-infested land to commit the biggest heist became the biggest hit on Netflix. The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, and Nora Arnezader among others.

Pushing the film for the Oscars 2022 'Fan Favourite' category, many fans and followers took to the micro-blogging site to trend the film. Check out the tweets below.

Army of the dead was one of my favourite movies of 2021 and I’m so excited for the world it sets up. #OscarsFanFavorite #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/CGsPz2Fy8B — Vikram (@dorkseid38) February 21, 2022

My vote for #OscarsFanFavorite is Army of the Dead by Zack Snyder #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/cf8INM0xfw — Jay D'Cruz (@BatWilson2) February 21, 2022

Warning:

Zombie tsunami is coming to #OscarsFanFavorite #Sweepstakes

Army of the Dead



Day 1 pic.twitter.com/mhXiHyVyNq — RRG2135 (@GapsRey) February 21, 2022

I vote for Army of the Dead by Zack Snyder for #OscarsFanFavorite #Sweepstakes



Copy paste and make 20 tweets. Do it. pic.twitter.com/YGF4GYGLO4 — Kevn Feige (@GonCruS) February 21, 2022

Last year, the blockbuster movie was confirmed to be getting a sequel. Heeding the fans' request, Zack Snyder will return to helm the sequel and also co-write it. Under their banner Stone Quarry Productions, Zack Snyder and his wife, producer Deborah Snyder, signed a two-year first-look deal with Netflix. Producer Wesley Coller is also involved in the deal as one of the founders of the company. The updates on the sequel will be brought to the fans quicker due to the deal.

Why is Justice League not eligible for Oscars Fan Favourite?

As per Decider, the criteria for the eligibility in the category says that any entry in the Fan Favorite category must be a film that is already eligible for the 94th Academy Awards, and Zack Snyder's Justice League is not eligible for Oscars 2022. The official site of Academy Awards shared a list of movies that are eligible for the category, unfortunately, Synder's cut didn't make it to the list.

(Image: @justiceleagueuk/@netflix/Twitter)