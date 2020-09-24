'Justice League': Zack Snyder's Version To Also Have Major Reshoots?

During the entirety of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, fans were pretty much sure that Zack Snyder had completed the principal photography of his version of Justice League. When the film was announced to be released on HBO Max in the form of a 4-episode series, fans were still confident that all Snyder has to do is polish the film with VFX and work on the post-production. However, recent developments suggest that Snyder will be indeed bringing some key actors for reshoots and complete the film.

Zack Snyder's Justice League reshoots

The Hollywood Reporter recently shared that Zack Snyder will be filming new scenes for his version of the Justice League which will feature some of the key cast members of the original film. The additional filming is expected to take place over a week or so and will only be a patchwork schedule to fix any continuity errors and more for the original. However, keeping in mind the debacle from 2017, where fans had easily pointed out the portions which were reshot by Joss Whedon, it will be interesting to see whether Zack ends up creating the same mess he so vocally detested during the announcement of his iteration of Justice League coming to viewers.

Image courtesy - Still from Justice League (2017)

Bringing back Ben Affleck to pick up the mantle of Batman yet again after being vocal about dropping the cape is commendable to some extent. However, the continuity errors, if the reshoots are significant, will yet again drop the film in the same troubled waters it is being picked up from. Fans must be aware that Joss Whedon-led reshoots were also initially termed to be a 'patchwork schedule' but ended up changing the whole film altogether, similarly, Zack's plan to reshoot portions from a film that was originally shot in 2015-16 could end up changing the film and its continuity.

What Zack Snyder has in store for his battalion of fans masquerading the film to be the greatest film ever will be evident with time. However, the film or mini-series is still nearly half a year away so the director has significant time before he can patch the remaining shots and CGI to Justice League. Snyder's Justice League makes its way to HBO Max in 2021.

