Justice League Snyder Cut Is A Successor To THESE DCEU Films Made By The Director

The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League is right around the corner. The film, which is something that the fans had been asking for since the release of its theatrical version, which is now not-so-fondly known as the "Josstice League", since it was directed by Joss Whedon of the Avengers film series fame, will be made available for streaming on HBO Max on the 18th of this month and on BookMyShow's streaming service for the Indian audience. This article is essentially an enlistment of all the films that one can watch ahead of the release of the film that is said to be the final chapter of the first trilogy of the Snyderverse.

1) Man Of Steel

The predecessor to the Justice League Snyder Cut is the origin story of a Kryptonian who is sent to earth by his parents on a different planet during what is made apparent is its final moments. Known as the DCEU's equivalent of Marvel Studios' Iron Man, the film follows the struggles of its central characters while hints at the existence of other metahumans which would be unveiled years later. Before Zack Snyder's Justice League was willed into existence, Man Of Steel was known as one of Zack Snyder's Best DCEU movies to date.

2) Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice

The second chapter in Zack Snyder's trilogy sees two of DC Comics' main characters, a disturbed billionaire-turned-vigilante, and an other-worldly demigod, battle it out in what was touted to be the battle of the ages. The film opened to luke-warm reviews and several aspects of the film, including its climax scene, were criticized, up until years later, where the importance of the same became apparent to the watchers. The film introduced several characters into the DCEU, namely Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor, Joe Manganiello's Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, and, most notably, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. The film in question also has what is known as the Ultimate edition, but the same is only available on streamers abroad or in the form of a physical Blu-Ray DVD in select brick-and-mortar stores.

About Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to adhere to many demands that have been made by comic-book film appreciators. The upcoming 4-hour-long version is going to feature a digitally remastered version of Steppenwolf and introduce Snyder's version of the iconic DC Comics Antagonist, Uxas aka Darkseid. Additional developments are going to include the much-talked-about dark version of the Superman suit and a much more significant part for Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke.

The film, which is slated for a digital-only release on March 18 as of now, stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, J.K Simmons, Jeremy Irons, Ray Porter and Ciaran Hinds, amongst others. Very recently, the makers of the same had revealed the six chapters that the film, which is touted to be Zack Snyder's Magnum Opus, is going to be divided into. Those chapters, in chronological order, are "Don’t Count On It, Batman”, "The Age Of Heroes", "Beloved Mother, Beloved Son", "Change Machine", "All The King’s Horses" and "Something Darker".

As far as Zack Snyder's Justice League release date is concerned, the film that is said to be his Magnum Opus will be available for streaming to Indian viewers on the BookMyShow streaming app on March 18th, 1.31pm Indian Standard Time. In order to be able to see the film, a BookMyShow user will have to shell out approximately Rs. 149 (Which roughly translates to US $2). Shortly after the respective authorities lifted the social media embargo, several Twitter users took to various social media sites in order to share their Zack Snyder's Justice League review. Some of them can be found below.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is my new favorite comic book movie. It’s the perfect follow up to Batman v Superman, and a terrific conclusion (for now) to Zack’s arc. While there were a few weak points, they were outweighed by the story and chemistry of the cast. Full review soon. pic.twitter.com/kcuegjjizy — Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) March 15, 2021

It warms my heart seeing so many positive reactions & reviews to Zack Snyder's Justice League. Just 3 more days.#SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/3MbzVSNYAQ — Katharsis (@ChronicInsom) March 15, 2021

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is comparable to greek mythology sagas. In a way it ascends the comic book genre to an entirely new level never reached before.



Check out our series of reviews tomorrow.#UsUnited pic.twitter.com/FgY6IxMHKE — Daily Planet (@DailyPlanetDC) March 14, 2021