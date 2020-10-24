Justin Baldoni Says "the Future Is Bright'" As His Daughter Picks THIS Person As The POTUS

Justin Baldoni took to Twitter to reveal a proud moment he shared with his daughter amid the Trump vs Biden debate. The actor in his tweet revealed that as the debate was ongoing he casually asked his daughter whom she’d like to see as the President of the United States. To this, his daughter pointed at the debate moderator Kristen Welker. Justin Baldoni seemed delighted with her response.

Justin Baldoni's daughter chooses her President

Justin Baldoni in a recent tweet wrote down why he feels the future looks very bright for his daughter. The actor began the tweet by saying that he and his wife Emily were casually watching the Trump vs Biden debate. While they continued watching it, they jokingly asked their five-year-old daughter to point towards a candidate whom she’d like to see as president. During this time Justin Baldoni was surprised when his daughter pointed straight towards the debate moderator Kristen Welker. Thus it implied that his daughter would want her as the President of the United States.

Following this action from his daughter, Justin Baldoni mentioned that upon pointing his daughter simply yelled “Her” pointing towards Kristen Welker. Thus Justin Baldoni in his tweet mentioned that he feels that the future for his daughter seems very bright. Fans of the actor were quick to comment on this tweet and expressed how delighted they were by her response. They wrote about several influential women whom Justin Baldoni should tell his daughter about. Thus the fans showed their appreciation for the actions of Justin Baldoni’s daughter and complimented her for her gesture.

On the work front, Justin Baldoni is currently invested in the film Clouds which he directed himself. The film released on October 16 created a huge buzz on the OTT platform Disney plus. Justin Baldoni has been promoting the movie on his timeline over social media and has been basking in the positive reviews his film has bought in. Justin Baldoni's clouds is a story of a teenager who forms a music group and goes on to record several inspirational songs. Justin Baldoni's clouds have also been produced by him.

