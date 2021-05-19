Justin Bieber & Hailey Have "mastered" Marriage But Don't Plan To Have Kids Any Time Soon

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are reportedly not looking to have children anytime soon. According to Entertainment Tonight, Biebs and his wife have "mastered" marriage and are not in any rush to have kids. The couple has been married for 3 years now, having tied the knot in September 2018.

According to ET's source, Justin Bieber and Hailey are apparently "doing amazing" and are extremely happy together. The two have reportedly "found their groove" as a couple and are having fun together. The source also mentioned how Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey is focused on her career and isn't in any rush to have kids.

The source also talked about the couple has often discussed having children when talking about their future but are busy with work at the time. Justin Bieber's wife Hailey started her own Youtube channel as recently as two months ago and, according to ET, the model solely wants to focus on that for the time being. The source also added that Justin and Hailey are extremely supportive of one another.

More about Justin Bieber and Hailey's relationship

Justin Bieber and Hailey have often talked about their relationship after marriage in interviews and on social media. In an interview with GQ, Justin spoke about how he and Hailey wanted to have kids at some point. He spoke about how did want to have kids "this second" but "eventually".

He also explained how he believed that getting married and having kids was his "calling" and that he'd always wanted to do that. Biebs also spoke about how his first year of marriage with Hailey was and mentioned that it was "really tough". He even shared how he was walking "on eggshells" after they tied the knot.

Bieber explained the reason behind this was revisiting the highly-publicized troubles as a child star saying, "The first year of marriage was really tough, because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff". Bieber also revealed that because it was new, there was a lack of trust as neither one would want to accept that they were scared, due to fears of driving the other away. However, according to ET, the couple seems to have overcome that particular hurdle and is now building some new memories as a family.

Image - Justin Bieber's Instagram

