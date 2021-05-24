Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Bieber Enjoy A 'happy Sunday'; Singer Flaunts New Haircut

Treating their fans with a surprise selfie, Peaches singer Justin Bieber took to his social media to share a photo with his wife Hailey Bieber. After his successful release 'Let It Go' with DJ Khalid, the Canadian singer sported a new hairdo in the picture. Check out Justin Bieber's latest post and his new cut.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber enjoy their 'Sunday'

The young couple who got married in 2018, took to their social media to share a Sunday morning selfie with their fans. Capturing the mood of their weekend morning together, the singer simply captioned the post 'Happy Sunday'. The duo was sported in casual outfits and the cherry on the top for the fans was Justin's new buzzcut.

The singer sported a new hairdo after his controversial dreadlocks for his recent collaboration with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne. Justin donned blond dreadlocks and received a mixed response from his fans. Check out fans' reaction to Justin Bieber's latest post.

Netizens' reaction to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's selfie

It was evident from the comment section that the fans could not stop swooning over the young couple. Many responded with heart emojis under the post for the couple. While some fans were quick to notice the new cut and commented about how good the singer looked in it. One fan commented that his new cut was 'better than the dreadlocks' while another fan commented about how he did not need to cut his hair.

Pic Credit: Justin Bieber IG

A look at Justin Bieber's Instagram photos and videos

Pic Credit: Justin Bieber IG

The young artist took to his Instagram stories to flaunt his new haircut as he posted a monochrome selfie. In his recent post, Justin was spotted with artists such as Benny Blanco and his team. The singer also posted multiple black-and-white candid pictures of his rehearsal. Posting adorable pictures with his godchildren, Justin expressed his love for them and captioned the post writing 'I love you two so much, so lucky to be in your life!'.

IMAGE- HAILEY BIEBER'S INSTAGRAM

