Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Bieber Meet French President Emmanuel Macron In Paris

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber surprised the tabloids as the couple visited the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on Monday in Paris. Justin and Hailey's meeting with the French President happened to be on France's Fête de la musique, or Music Day. The pop singer also shared a photo with the President on Instagram.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were both received at the Élysée Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on Monday in Paris. The What Do You Mean singer also shared a picture from their meeting on his Instagram. Justin was dressed for the event in a grey suit and blue sneakers, while his wife Hailey donned a light brown backless wraparound dress and heels. As per Daily Mail, the French media outlets reported that the Canadian pop star himself asked the French President to meet him and the group discussed 'issues related to youth.' The duo was also snapped by Papparazzis as they toured the streets of Paris.

Justin Bieber calls Luca his favourite movie of the year

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram and shared a poster of the animated movie Luca and voiced his support for the movie. Justin wrote that the movie was one of his favourite movies of the year and also tagged the lead actor of the movie Jacob Tremblay in his caption and asked his fans to watch the movie. The singer's caption read "Check out my boy @jacobtremblay in LUCA, this is my favourite movie of the year." Jacob Tremblay replied to Justin's post and thanked the singer for his support, "Thank you, bro. Your support means the world to me. I am so glad you enjoyed it!."

On the work front, Justin Bieber recently released his sixth studio album Justice on March 19, 2021. The album features guest appearances from artists such as Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, and many more. The album's fifth song Peaches, featuring singers like Daniel Caesar and Giveon, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the singer's seventh number-one single in the US.

