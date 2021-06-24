Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Criticised For 'classless' Outfits For Meet With France Prez

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, recently, had a meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The pop star couple met with the French President on Monday on the occasion of Fête de la Musique or Music Day. According to reports, Justin himself asked for a rendevous with President Macron and they discussed "issues related to youth".

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are not only making headlines for this unexpected meet, but also for their choice of outfit for the meet. Netizens have heavily criticised the pop star couple's outfits. The comments section on Justin Bieber's post is flooded with sarcastic and some outright critical words from the fans.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's meeting with President Macron

For their meeting with President Macron, Justin and Hailey dressed in semi-formal attire. Justin was wearing a Celine pinstripe suit with a matching button-up shirt, but he added his spunk with a pair of Jordan 1 Low white and blue sneakers. He accessorised further with a couple of silver chains around his neck. Hailey Bieber chose a light brown backless dress. She was baring her abs as well in the dress, and the outfit was completed with a pair of matching strappy heels. Her hair was parted in the middle and tied in a sleek bun.

But these choices did not sit well with the netizens. They expressed their distaste with comments like "wtf hailey", "Justin babe... what is this", "this is dope but I'm having trouble with the attire". There were several comments in French as well as in English. While the people appreciated the meeting, they were not in favour of the dressing sense. One fan even said, "Nobody in this image looks genuinely happy to be there". One of the fans directly called Justin and Hailey's outfits as "classless" and "tasteless".

This is not the first time that the Biebers have been criticised for their appearance or outfits. Just a few weeks ago, Justin had posted a photo with dreadlocks, and he faced severe backlash for cultural appropriation. He shaved his head soon after and is seen in a buzz cut since.

(Image: Justin Bieber's Instagram)

