Justin Bieber Calls Hailey Bieber 'ultimate Hypewife', Shares Video Playing 'Let It Go'

Hollywood singer, Justin Bieber, recently shared a video on his Instagram handle of himself playing the song Let It Go by Khaled, on the drums. The singer looks like he's playing the tune in the comfort of his home in what looks like a small home studio. Bieber can be seen wearing a dark grey sweatshirt with a hood.

Bieber shared the image with a sweet caption about his wife, Hailey Bieber. He wrote, "Let it go on the drums by me," adding "Trying to find the pocket shoutout to my wife Hailey the ultimate hypewife". Take a look at Justin Bieber's Instagram post below.

More about 'Let It Go' by DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled released his eponymous album titled Khaled Khaled on April 30, 2021. While announcing it's release, Khaled spoke to several media outlets as well as left many hints about the then-upcoming album on social media. His new album includes collaborations with several artists such as Drake, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, and H.E.R.

DJ Khaled also collaborated with Justin Bieber and 21 Savage for the song, Let It Go. Bieber recently shared a host of BTS photos from when they were filming the music video for the song. The singer can be seen sporting a new hairdo, presumably for the music video. His photos also featured DJ Khaled and 21 Savage, who will also be featuring in the music video.

The singer also posted a video of himself at the recording studio while making the song. Take a look at the video below.

Justin Bieber's Instagram posts with Hailey

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married for more than two years now. The couple often feature on one another's Instagram handles, writing sweet captions for one another. Bieber often posts pictures with and of his wife, keeping fans updated with their relationship.

The couple were recently headed out for an event, and Bieber shared a photo from when they were getting ready. He wrote, "Waiting for ol girl to figure out what she wants to wear, could be here all night folks wish me luck". Take a look at the Instagram post featuring Justin Bieber's wife below.

Image - Justin Bieber's Instagram