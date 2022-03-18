Justin Bieber Calls Hailey's Medical Emergency 'scary'; Says She Is 'strong & Recovering'

Justin Bieber has finally broken his silence on wife Hailey Baldwin's medical emergency. Last Thursday, the latter suffered from stroke-like symptoms which were caused due to a small clot in her brain. Now, on March 16 during his night performance in Denver, Justin Beiber publicly addressed Hailey's medical condition with the crowd. While doing so, the singer reassured that his wife is 'strong' as she recovers from the ailment.

'She's strong' says Justin Bieber about his wife Hailey Baldwin

During the show, Bieber spoke of the 'crazy curveballs' that life randomly throws at people. According to him, not everything can be controlled, however, he added that his wife is recovering from the serious health condition. "It’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs. We can’t really control much," he said.

Bieber continued his message stating that the crisis was 'really scary' for both of them. But he reassured that everything's good now. "Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing," he added.

He further addressed all the bad things that has been happening in the world lately and referring to the crowd, he expressed, "For us to be in this room all together, laughing, smiling, singing songs, I mean, I can’t think of a better place I would rather be". In addition to this, Justin also shared how he can be 'insecure at times' before singing his mellow rendition 'As I Am'. Take a look at the video below:

This comes just days after People reported that the musician can 'barely sleep' due to Hailey's health. The portal's source said, "Hailey doesn't want anyone to worry about her, but it was a terrifying situation for both of them". However, the Sorry singer is still 'very worried' about her. "He can barely sleep. He stays up watching her while she rests," the insider added.

Hailey Baldwin's medical emergency

On Saturday, the model took to Instagram to reveal that she was having breakfast with Justin when the stroke-like symptoms occurred. Hailey was rushed to the hospital, where she learnt that it was caused due to a small clot in her brain. Lack of oxygen was the main reason behind her sickness. She wrote, "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours".

