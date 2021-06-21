Justin Bieber Calls 'Luca' His Favorite Movie Of The Year As He Cheers For Jacob Tremblay

Disney's animated coming-of-age fantasy movie Luca premiered on June 18, 2021, in the United States on the streaming platform Disney+. Produced by Pixar Animated Studios, the film has been garnering positive reviews and heaps of praises from across the audience as well as various celebrities. Recently, global pop icon Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle to give a shout-out to Luca and the star of the movie Jacob Tremblay.

Justin Bieber gives a shout out to Jacob Tremblay's Luca

In Justin Bieber's Instagram post from Sunday, June 20, he shared the poster of Luca. The poster featured lead characters Luca, Jack, and Emma, immersed half in the water while their body appeared to be turning into semi-aquatic monsters while in water. The Grammy-winning singer gave a shoutout to the movie's lead voice actor Jacob Tremblay, who plays Luca. The 14-year-old actor recently played a young Justin Bieber in the music video Lonely, which is a ballad of Bieber's teenage years in the spotlight. Along with giving a shout-out to Tremblay, the Yummy singer also lauded the movie and wrote in the caption, "Checkout my boy @jacobtremblay in LUCA, this is my favorite movie of the year".

Jacob Tremblay was overwhelmed by Justin Bieber's shoutout and he wrote in the comments, "Thank you bro. Your support means the world to me. I am so glad you enjoyed it!". Australian singer Cody Simpson wrote, "Wow looks good, going to watch it". Many fans agreed with Justin Bieber's appreciation of the movie and they wrote: "such a cute movie" and many such comments on the post. Read comments here-

A look at Luca cast and crew

Other than Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Luca cast featured Jack Dylan Graaze as ALberto Scorfano, Emmar Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo and Saverio Raimondo as the main antagonist Ercole Visconti. The supporting cast features Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, Jim Gaffigan, Peter Sohn, Lorenzo Crisci, Marina Massironi, and Sandy Martin. The film is directed by Enrico Casarosa who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for his movie La Luna. The film is an original animated feature and is set in an Italian seaside town between the 50s and 60s. The film follows a 13-year-old boy who is a sea monster but turns into a human while on land. Watch the trailer here-

