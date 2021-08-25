Justin Bieber Gets Hilarious Response From Dwayne Johnson After He Posts Pic With A Baby

Baby hitmaker Justin Bieber has always swooned his fans with his sweet instincts towards babies, and the singer recently uploaded adorable photos of his baby niece Iris, where the pop star is seen caressing the baby girl in his arms. Taking to his Instagram account earlier this week, the singer uploaded a string of photos where he is seen holding the goofball and taking her for a walk in a stroller during a sunny day outside. The gorgeous baby is the daughter of his wife Hailey Baldwin‘s sister Alaia Baldwin, 28, and her husband Andrew Aronow.

As soon as Justin uploaded the picture, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had the most epic reaction to his post. Dwayne seemed to be in a fun mood, as he wrote, "I told you, brother, you look good holding a baby! Let’s get to work."

Justin's post gets an epic reaction from The Rock

Justin is famous for the stylish athleisure he sports as his signature style. Even in his post, the actor is seen wearing comfortable pair of black lowers paired with a half-sleeved tan top over a white tank top. He paired it up with a stylish pair of green and white sneakers along with a black cap. The child looks like a candy all dressed in a matching pink hoodie and pants, as she held a pacifier in her mouth. Sharing the photos, Justin wrote, "Uncle vibes." Have a look

The post garnered sweet comments from his massive following of over 191 million, with users writing "You will be a cute dad" and "the sweetest". Among this one epic reaction came from none other than the retired professional wrestler and superstar Dwayne Johnson, who told his 'brother' to get going to work, leaving the netizens in splits.

In addition to these pictures, Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber were also spotted for a day in Los Angeles with Iris. The duo was seen enjoying food and coffee as they took the baby out in a stroller.

The stylish duo was also papped spending quality time as they stepped out going on a dinner date in Beverly Hills. The madly in love duo is snapped frequently going for outings as they continue to spend time with each other and with family on various days, in various locations.

After reportedly getting married in an intimate ceremony in 2018, Justin and Hailey threw a grand ceremony as they staged a wedding for family and friends, which took place on September 30, 2019.

(IMAGE- Justin Bieber/ Instagram)