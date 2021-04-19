Justin Bieber Is Lovestruck In Latest Pic With Hailey; Fans Call Them "power Couple"

Singer Justin Bieber is often seen posting pictures and gushing over his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber on his social media handle. Recently, the Peaches singer shared yet another picture with his wife on his Instagram. Justin used the heart eyes emoji in his captions as he shared the photo. Take a look at the picture here.

Justin Bieber's lovestruck pic with wife Hailey Bieber

In the recent photo, the singer was all heart eyes for his wife Hailey Bieber as the couple posed for the camera. Justin was seen wearing a blue suit with a white shirt and accessorized his outfit with a white hat. Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber wore a black body con dress with black high heels.

Friends and fans react to Justin Bieber's latest post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Justin's latest post with his wife Hailey and filled the comment section. Justin's mother Pattie Mallet left a fire emoji in the comment section. Music video director and Justin's friend Alfredo Flores also left a comment on the singer's post. Most of the fans commented things like 'Best couple' and 'Power couple'. One fan left a comment saying that the couple should be called the best duo in the world while another fan commented that they looked really hot together. Another fan left a comment and wrote that they were the best.

All about Justin Bieber's latest album 'Justice'

Justine Bieber recently released his sixth studio album Justice on March 19 2021. The album features guest appearances from artists such Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco, as well as Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly on the deluxe edition. The album's fifth song Peaches, featuring singers like Daniel Caesar and Giveon, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the What Do You Mean singer's seventh number-one single in the US.

While sharing the album cover on social media, Justin had penned a lengthy note and explained his inspiration behind the album. The singer had written, "In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone".

