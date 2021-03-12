Justin Bieber Is 'no Longer Desperate For Success' As It Was Never Emotionally Fulfilling

Grammy-winner Justin Bieber has now revealed that he is no longer desperate for success. In a recent interview with Billboard, the Yummy singer unveiled that he used the COVID-19 lockdown to reflect on all the decisions that he has taken in the past. While doing so, Justin uncovered that success can never make him ‘truly happy’ as it was never ‘emotionally fulfilling’ for him.

During the interaction, the musician explained that previously everything in his life revolved around ‘success, benchmarks and such’. However, even though after being successful, all his relationships were suffering. Justin, at the time, had money and fame but it just wasn’t fulfilling for him. Currently, he has reached a level of success from where he can confirm that being successful is not a ‘be-all and end-all’ to his happiness.

The Sorry hitmaker also shared that his main source of happiness is his wife Hailey Baldwin. According to him, Hailey always makes sure that he takes responsibilities for his action. He opined that one person who has been helpful to the singer is his wife. For Justin, Hailey is ‘structured, responsible and followers her routine’. She always encourages the Sorry singer to be responsible for being able to sustain a certain lifestyle that he wants.

The musician detailed his tumultuous past and exclaimed that he doesn’t feel like a bad person anymore. Justin enunciated that he can talk about his past and not feel like, ‘Oh, man, I was such a bad person’. For him, this happened as he has grown up now and hasn’t remained the same person. In addition to this, Justin revealed that he has also been working to know why he made bad decisions in the past. Now, that he knows where that pain came from, he is able to act right.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Justin released a docu-series titled Justin Bieber: Season which details his return to music and personal struggles, health issues including the battle with Lyme disease, overcoming Mental Stress and drug addiction. The show broke the all-time record of the most-viewed premiere in its first week for all YouTube Originals. Apart from him, Justin has released tracks titled Mood, Falling for You, Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree and more.