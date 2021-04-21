Justin Bieber Is Obsessed With Soft Toys And Here's All The Proof You Need!

Justin Bieber made his mark in the music industry at the mere age of 16, when he released his debut studio album My World 2.0, which contained the hit single, Baby. After this, Justin established his status as a 'teen idol' in no time. Justin's dedicated fans, who dub themselves as "beliebers" have always been obsessed with the singer's life, both personal and professional along with his interests, likes and dislikes. However, fans have noticed that among his many interests, Bieber also seems to have a thing for soft toys.

Justin Bieber's Instagram recently featured some photos of the singer with an array of soft toys and crocs. In the photos, Bieber can be seen surrounded by merchandise from his Drew House brand. The singer can also be seen wearing a white beanie, also from Drew House, and smiling for the camera. Take a look at Justin Bieber's photos below.

More about Justin Bieber's love for soft toys

Justin Bieber's love for soft toys is unmissable seeing as the singer has pictures of and with his favourite soft toys all over social media. Justin's passion for soft toys is so extraordinary that he has his own brand named Drew House which sells Tee's and almost everything else with distinct labels and graphics. From customized mugs to laptop stickers, Justin's obsession with soft toys is pretty evident.

In fact, Bieber's obsession with soft toys is so incredible that he has them placed at his workplace and home. His house decor too has small soft toys placed in every corner as is evident via his Instagram posts. Bieber's fans have often gone in a frenzy talking about the singer's love for soft toys. Take a look at some more of Justin Bieber's Instagram posts which show us how much the singer loves soft toys.

Justin Bieber's latest

On April 4, 2021, on the occasion of Easter, Bieber surprised his fans by releasing Freedom, a gospel-inspired EP consisting of six songs. The singer took to social media on the holiday for the announcement in which he merely shared the word "Freedom" typed on an iPhone notes app background along with a caption that reads, "Freedom on all platforms". The gospel-themed EP includes collaborations with artists such as Beam, Brandon Love, Chandler Moore, Pink Sweats, Judah Smith, Tori Kelly, and Lauren Walters.

