Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Pic With Wife Hailey; Calls Her The 'most Lovable Human'

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is enjoying a trip with his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. The Baby singer took to his Instagram account to share a selfie with her while on vacation. Complimenting his wife, the singer called her the ‘most lovable human' in the post.

International pop sensation Justin Bieber has lately been on a vacation in Greece with his wife and the pictures are doing the rounds on social media. Most recently, the singer posted a selfie of the duo, on what seems to be a beachside location. Sharing the romantic picture on Instagram he wrote, “@haileybieber thank you for being the sqishiest most lovable human on the face of the earth.”

Justin’s compliment of his wife seems to have taken the internet by storm, as netizens rushed to the comments section to shower love for the duo. While many simply expressed their excitement by dropping emojis, a few others penned how perfect the couple looked with each other.

A look at Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber on social media

In another recent picture shared, Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber sits on his lap as they have a romantic moment together. The couple was seen busy spending time in each other’s company with the beautiful Greek architecture in the backdrop. In another picture, the duo was seen holding hands and posing for the snap. Other than this, the couple who got married in 2018 often shares pictures of their outings to keep fans in the loop. Hailey Bieber’s wedding photos are still doing the rounds on social media as fans can’t seem to get over her bridal look.

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour

Justin recently announced the dates for his 4th concert tour set to commence from 2022 onwards. Justin Bieber's Instagram was used to share a list of dates and locations for the album tour called Justice. The album debuted earlier this year atop the charts of ten countries, including the US Billboard 200. The album became the singer’s eighth number-one album on the chart, making him the youngest artist to achieve the feat at the age of 27.

IMAGE: JUSTIN BIEBER'S INSTAGRAM

