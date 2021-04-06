Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Picture With Wife Hailey Baldwin, Calls Her 'best Fwend'

Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber often make it to the headlines for their togetherness. Both Justin and Hailey often appear on each other's Instagram feed. Reportedly, Justin's latest single Peaches' lyrics also addresses his love for Hailey with lines including It's the way you lift me up. This time the two were seen together on Justin Bieber's Instagram handle where he addressed Hailey as his 'best fwend'.

Justin Bieber's 'best fwend'

Justin Bieber recently took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with his wife and model, Hailey Bieber. The singer was seen hugging his wife in the photo. In the caption, Justing Bieber wrote 'Go best fwend' while addressing Hailey.

Fans and celebrities are drooling over the couple's adorable picture. Mexican musician Federico Vigevani wrote 'los quiero' in the comment. Marcin Dubiel commented with 'ðŸ˜ðŸ¥º' on the photo.

Fans of the couple are drooling over their photo. Fans and followers rushed to the comment section of the photo to shower their love for the couple. While some called them 'cutest couple', others commented with 'heart' and 'love' emojis. The photo garnered over 3.9 million likes and 14 thousand comments.

Justin Bieber also shared a picture with Hailey through his Instagram story. The Peaches singer was sitting while Hailey was leaning on his shoulder as the two posed for the photo. Hailey's wedding ring was also seen in the picture.

Justin and Hailey with baby Iris

Justin Bieber recently took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures with his niece Iris. Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey, was also playing with baby Iris. In the caption, Justin Bieber wrote, 'Wow baby iris u are a doll'. Iris was wearing bunny ears with her name written on them.

Justin and Hailey's visit to California State Prison

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber recently took to her Instagram to share her experience of visiting the California State Prison. Hailey Bieber's Instagram post read 'Had the opportunity to visit the California State Prison in Lancaster. "An incredible life changing day, will never forget the amazing people we met and their incredible stories. Thank you to everyone involved who made this possible!'.

Promo Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.