Justin Bieber Showers His 'favourite Human', Wife Hailey Bieber With Love On Her Birthday

Justin Bieber never fails to shower adulation on his wife Hailey Bieber. On the occasion of his wife's birthday today, November 22, Bieber honoured his 'favourite human' and showered her with love. The Peaches singer shared a photo dump from their recent getaway alongside a note thanking Hailey for making his life magical. Expressing his love, Justin added that he's 'obsessed' with his model wife.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 22, the Baby hitmaker shared a series of photos of him and Hailey goofing around at a scenic location in Japan. One photo showcases them stealing a kiss while being surrounded by bamboo trees. Another featured them feeding fish in a lake inside a beautiful bonsai tree garden.

In the caption, Justin wrote, "HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC. OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM." Take a look.

The pair, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2018, also marked their 4th wedding anniversary in September with mushy Instagram posts. "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way," the Canadian singer wrote. Echoing the same sentiment, Hailey mentioned "The most beautiful human I've ever known... the love of my life. Thank God for you."

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar earlier this year, Hailey shared that it takes a lot of effort to keep their romance intact. She also spoke about how they navigated through their health scares. For the unversed, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, while Hailey was found to have a blood clot in her brain.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," the model said and added, "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work."

