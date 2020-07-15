Justin Bieber 'still Cannot Believe Hailey Bieber Chose Him'; Shares Loved-up Picture

Recently, Hollywood singer Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle to post a mush picture with wife Hailey Bieber. As seen in the picture shared, Justin Bieber can be seen sitting on a beach chair with Hailey Bieber, as they ready themselves to pose for a loved-up picture. While Justin has gone shirtless flaunting his tattoos in a pair of printed shorts, Hailey Bieber can be seen donning a tye-dye tank top and white denim shorts with white sneakers. Take a look at the picture shared:

With the picture shared, Justin Bieber wrote: "I still can’t believe u chose me @haileybieber !!" Recently, Hailey Bieber also posted a series of pictures with Justin from their recent road trip. As seen in the photos shared, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber can be seen enjoying their time with farm animals. With the picture shared, Hailey wrote: "went on a road trip pt. 2".

It seems like Hollywood celebrities Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin have taken the charge of entertaining their fans amid the lockdown, as they often share videos and pictures to keep fans entertained on their social media handles. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently initiated a Facebook Watch series, documenting some of their time together while being quarantined in Canada. During a recent chat, Justin Bieber mentioned that he should have saved himself for wife Hailey Baldwin.

In the recent episode of the virtual show, Justin Bieber admitted that he should have saved himself for his wife Hailey Bieber before marriage. Adding to the same, Justin Bieber mentioned that physical intimacy can be kind of confusing while being sexually active with anybody. Furthermore, Justin mentioned that he doesn't regret anything in life, as such experiences make a person that he/she is. Hailey Baldwin echoed to Justin's tunes and mentioned that getting physical can complicate relationships, however, the singer was unsure if staying celibate would have been the right choice for her. Speaking about the same, Hailey mentioned that she has had different experiences in life.

Justin Bieber on the professional front

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande recently collaborated for a new song titled, Stuck With U, which was aimed to benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation. The song was released on May 8. Speaking about the same in an interview with a news daily, Ariana Grande mentioned that she and Justin Bieber were really excited about the project, as they wanted to make a big difference. Adding to the same, she revealed that they had a fun time working on it and hoped that the song uplifts the fans' spirit amid these 'trying times'.

