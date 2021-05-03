Justin Bieber 'still Can't Believe' That The 'confident, Independent' Hailey Chose Him

Justin Bieber shared a picture of Hailey Bieber on his Instagram account on May 2 whilst heaping praises on the latter. In the picture, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who is a supermodel, can be seen seated on a green couch. She is wearing a floral fitted dress with puffy sleeves and has accessorized her look with a layered gold necklace and gold hoops. Her hair is up in a tight bun in the picture and she can be seen wearing a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. Hailey Bieber is looking away from the camera in the picture but has a slight smile on her face as though she knew the snap is being clicked.

Justin Bieber's tribute to his wife

What people appreciated more than the solo picture of Justin Bieber’s wife’s picture on his account was the sweet caption that came along with it. In the caption to the picture, Justin Bieber praised his wife profusely. He said that she was “strong, confident, independent loyal”. He further added that he could not believe that Hailey Bieber had chosen him to be her life partner. Justin Bieber could not hold himself back and he was the first to comment on his own post by commenting with a string on heart emojis.

Many people from the Industry also commented on the picture and the love the young couple have for each other. Their friends said that the two of them defined love. Taking a part from the caption, they even said called Justin and Hailey, “The bad and the best”. Most of them commented using the heart emoji, showing their love for the couple.

Justin Bieber’s Instagram followers had a lot of kind things to say about both Justin and Hailey. They said that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber belonged to each other and that their love was legendary. Others commented saying that Justin should not be pulling himself down by saying that he could not believe she chose him but rather be happy they had found each other. Yet others commented saying that Hailey was truly beautiful both inside and out and Justin Bieber was truly lucky to have her. The post gathered 3.1 million likes and 19.7k comments in under a day and still counting.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.