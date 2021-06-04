Justin Bieber's 'Photo Dump' With Hailey Bieber And DJ Khalid As He Flaunts His Dreadlocks

With the successful release of his recent collaboration with DJ Khalid, Justin Bieber sported a new hairdo and cannot seem to 'Let it go'. The singer took to his Instagram to share multiple pictures from his previous music video shoot and it featured his wife, collaborators, and DJ Khalid. Take a look at Justin Bieber's Instagram 'photo dump'.

Justin Bieber's 'photo dump'

The 27-year-old singer took to his social media to share multiple pictures of his friends and wife and also flaunted his previous controversial hairdo. Featured in the picture were Chance the Rapper, Hailey Bieber, DJ Khaled, and 21 Savage along with others. He also shared close-up pictures of his dreadlocks and snaps from his face-timing. He simply captioned the post writing, 'Photo dump... luv u guyzzz'.

Netizens' reaction to Justin Bieber's photo spam

Friends and fans of the singer were quick to react to the post as the singer and former collaborator Sean Kingston commented a series of emojis under the post. Another fan commented 'a true Bieleber' while many fans spammed the comment section by calling Justin Bieber cute. One fan reacted to Justin Bieber's dreadlocks commenting that he should have kept them.

More on Justin Bieber's Instagram photos and videos

The young singer recently made headlines after uploading a couple of videos where he can be seen playing with a baby. In the video, Justin cradled the baby on his legs and sang a song for him. He captioned the video writing, 'Are you kidding me with the cuteness'. Recently, the singer's sister Jazmyn celebrated her birthday to which the singer shared many adorable pictures with his young sister.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's pictures on his Instagram are a crowd favourite as recently, he shared a small glimpse into his Sunday morning with his wife Hailey. The actor also shared several pictures with his friends and collaborators. After his recent hit with 'Let It Go', BTS photos and videos of Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled went viral among his fans as the artists can be seen enjoying each other's shenanigans.

