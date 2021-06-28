Justin Bieber’s Romantic Candid With Wife Hailey Bieber Is The Best Thing On The Internet

International pop sensation, Justin Bieber recently took to social media to share adorable pictures with his wife, Hailey Bieber. In the picture shared, Justin was sitting on a wooden bench with Hailey sitting on his lap. He had added a series of adorable emoticons in the caption for the post, expressing his thoughts on the picture. His fans have also flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving the frequent updates from his vacation.

Justin Bieber’s romantic candid with Hailey

Justin Bieber has lately been on a vacation in Greece and his pictures from the getaway have been taking the internet by storm. In the most recent picture shared on his feed, his wife, Hailey Bieber was seen sitting on his lap as they have a romantic moment together. Justin was looking to his right while holding his wife in his arms while Hailey was busy adjusting her outfit. The Greek architecture in the background, evidently stands out in the picture, with a stunning combination of marble and wood.

In the photograph posted, Justin Bieber was seen dressed in a pair of maroon shorts which had been put together with a colourful half-sleeved shirt. He had also opted for electric pink socks which stood out in the picture, alongside his white sneakers. Hailey Bieber, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a pink short dress which came with a deep neck and full puff-sleeves. Her hair had been tied up into a neat bun while she opted for contrasting white shoes to fit the look. Her matching pink purse was also spotted in the picture, kept on the marble floor.

In the caption for the post, Justin Bieber added a series of sweet emoticons. He added the three ‘heart head’ faces and two ‘heart eyes’, in the minimalistic note. Have a look at the post on Justin Bieber’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, his fans have spoken about how stunning the pictures look. A few fans have also used emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

