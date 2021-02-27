Justin Duggar And Claire Spivey Tie The Knot, Share Stunning Wedding Photo

Counting On fame Justin Duggar has finally tied the knot with girlfriend Claire Spivey on Friday, February 26. The 18-year-old announced the news of the wedding on his official Instagram page. Justin and Claire appear to have a whirlwind romantic tale and the duo first announced their relationship on one of the episodes of Counting On back in September 2020.

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey’s wedding

In the picture shared by him, the newlyweds appear to be sharing a contagious smile as they strike a pose for the camera. While Claire has worn an elegant white gown, Justin looks dapper in a black tuxedo. Justin used their wedding date to be the caption of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

The wedding photo came as a shocker for those who expected the couple to get married in the month of April. When a publicly shared wedding registry date listed a wedding date for the couple, fans speculated that the couple is about to be hitched in April. However, previously, Justin took to Instagram, to clarify that their wedding was about to take place soon, without unveiling the date. Justin wrote,

Hey everyone! 👋🏼 Quick update on a rumor going around. The current wedding registry that has a few articles written on it is FALSE. We are so sorry, and do not want to see anyone’s money dishonestly used. Link to our real registry coming soon in bios. Not posting to receive gifts, but just wanting to clarify!

It was in the month of November 2020, when the couple announced their engagement. The engagement news came just a few months after they made their relationship official on the show. It was just a day after Justin turned 18 that the couple opened about them being engaged. At that time, many eyebrows were raised keeping in mind the age of the actor and how quickly the youngsters have decided to be hitched.

So excited to announce that we are engaged!! I will never forget the look on her face when I slid the ring on her finger. We look forward to the day that we get to begin the rest of our lives together!

