Justin, Hailey Become 'great Team' Amid Health Scare; Report Says 'it's A Lot For Them'

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber recently left his fans shocked by announcing that he has been diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that has caused partial facial paralysis. The singer has postpend all his forthcoming shows, assuring fans that he will be back after full recovery. Meanwhile, Justin's wife and supermodel Hailey Bieber has also suffered her own health setbacks earlier this year and was hospitalized following a mini-stroke.

According to People, the duo is dealing with a lot, however, they have each other's back and are making for a 'great team'. A source told the publication that the Baby hitmaker can't wait to recover and continue working.

Justin & Hailey are making a 'great team' amid the singer's health scare

"Between Hailey's health scare earlier this year and now this, it's a lot for them. Hailey is worried as well," the insider said and continued, "Just like Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, she now does the same for him." The source concluded by mentioning, "They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working."

Justin had postponed three shows of his Justice tour owing to an ongoing health issue, which was later revealed to be the Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Bieber mentioned, "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

Justin explained that he's not able to blink one of his eyes, move his nostril or do any movement on one side of his face, and in a follow-up story, also elaborated that it has become "progressively harder to eat." He urged his fans and followers to keep him in their prayers.

The star added, "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JUSTINBIEBER)