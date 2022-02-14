Justin, Hailey Bieber Enjoy Double Date With Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker At Super Bowl

Celebrity couple Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were recently spotted on a double date during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Kendall took to her verified Instagram handle and flaunted her view of the stadium. In the pictures shared on Instagram Stories, she can be seen donning a cropped white graphic tee, while Hailey wore a simple white tank top and blinged-out necklace.

The Baby singer sported a white tee, matching hoodie and dark shades, while Devin wore a black short-sleeve zip-up over a long-sleeve white tee.

Reportedly, rapper Kanye West, who is making headlines for his divorce from Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian, also attended the Super Bowl with his two eldest children, North West and Saint West. He took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video during the game, where he can be seen cheering alongside Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga.

Sunday's big game marked the second time in a week that Kendall and Kanye attended the same event. On February 7, the duo was spotted out at a Los Angeles hotspot for a party with several other A-listers. A source present at the event earlier told E! News that they arrived together that 'it seemed like Kendall and Kanye are on great terms'.

Kendall Jenner opens up about her relationship with Devin Booker

Kendall, in June last year during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, opened up on why she kept her romances under wraps. She confirmed her relationship with Devin and said, "Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly. And no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to (do that). I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."

Furthermore, Hailey earlier this month, told WSJ Magazine that why she has also decided to keep her romance with Justin off camera. She said that it does not 'feel worth it to her anymore' when she tries to have an open conversation with someone like the media and then it gets 'taken out of context'. She added that the media 'loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait' and that 'the media has always been a disgusting thing'.

