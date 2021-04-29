Justin Theroux Has Been Saying His Surname Wrong, Says Uncle Paul; 'It's French'

Justin Theroux’s uncle Paul Theroux, the author of The Mosquito Coast, claimed that Justin had been saying Theroux wrong his whole life. In PEOPLE's exclusive initial look at The Mosquito Coast — A Theroux Family Affair, a recent clip from Apple TV+ revealing the family ties behind the upcoming show featuring Justin, 49, his author-uncle Paul Theroux, says so. The Mosquito Coast, which will premiere on April 30, is based on Paul's 1981 novel of the same title. It chronicles the journey of Allie Fox (Theroux), a radical idealist and genius scientist who relocates his family to Mexico when they discover themselves on the move, running from the US government.

Has the world (and Justin) been saying Justin Theroux's surname wrong?

"The Mosquito Coast was written by my Uncle Paul, who I am the middle namesake of him, Justin Paul Theroux," the actor says at the start of the recent clip. "The main character is played by Justin Theroux, my nephew," Paul then adds, pronouncing the name tha-roo. "Sometimes he calls himself Justin tha-row. It's a French name, it's Theroux." Later in the video, the nephew and uncle duo talk about the book's sources of inspiration and how Justin got associated with the Apple TV+ venture.

"I remember this book came out in the early to mid-80s when I was a kid," Justin says. "I actually read it maybe a couple of years after it came out. This thing reeks of nepotism but my manager said they're doing Mosquito Coast and I said 'Let's track it'. Then I read it and fell in love with it and was actually actively pursuing it."

"I didn't know that he was auditioning," Paul says. "I didn't know that he was involved in it. I didn't even know that he had a great passion for the book. I'm really delighted that he did it, and there are some lines that are not in the book that are in the series that Justin has channelled from family history." Justin then goes into some detail about his family background, revealing that the main character is based on his grandfather in part. "It's hard to give a little family background without giving a lot of family background, but the character of Allie Fox in the book is based loosely on multiple family members," the actor says. "One of them, it's safe to say, is my grandfather, Albert Theroux who was a very industrious man."