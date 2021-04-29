Justin Theroux Opens Up On Rumours Regarding His Separation From Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux’s marriage with Friends star Jennifer Aniston was widely speculated about in the entertainment industry. However, the marriage did not work out as they eventually announced their split a few years later. Both the actors have since then refrained from opening up about the reasons behind their split. Several rumours about why their marriage didn’t work out have been doing rounds ever since, which prompted Justin to make a statement on them. The actor has recently addressed these rumours in an interview with esquire.com and clarified whether or not they hold any truth.

Justin Theroux on his split with Jennifer Aniston

While a lot has been said about the failure of Justin’s marriage with Jennifer, one of the most widespread rumours hint at the possibility that they had parted ways due to the strain caused by differences in location. While Jennifer has preferred to stay on the western coast of their country in Los Angeles, Justin Theroux prefers to live on the east coast in New York City. However, Theroux has confirmed that these rumours are false in nature and briefly opened up on them.

Justin described these claims as a “narrative” that is not true for “the most part”. He talked about how many people usually build up such narratives to “simplify things for them”. He ended by saying that the rumours were not the reason behind the failure of their marriage and that it is an “oversimplification”. While the actor has hinted that the said reason may have been one of the factors, he has denied that to be the core reason behind their split. There has been no word on this statement from the end of Jennifer Aniston.

Justin Theroux had married Jennifer Aniston back in 2015 after several years of dating, but they eventually announced their separation in 2017. He has worked in several films and TV shows during the course of his career. Some of the popular ones include American Psycho, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Joker and many others. He is also seen playing the lead role in the popular show The Mosquito Coast.