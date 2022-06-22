Justin Timberlake's latest dance video left fans hilariously demanding a choreographer for him. The 41-year-old musician recently stopped by Something in the Water music festival in Washington, D.C. on Saturday where he was spotted grooving to the Beat Ya Feet dance.

During his appearance, Timberlake donned casual khaki pants, orange sneakers, and a green button-down. Soon, videos of him dancing went viral and of course, users on Twitter couldn’t help but give their hilarious take on the same.

Drunk, high or excited it doesn't matter😋🤷🏻‍♀️ he's having fun and we love it#JustinTimberlake pic.twitter.com/Gk5uN7QUXX — Behnoosh.96 (@behnoosh75mj) June 19, 2022

Justin Timberlake gets mocked by fans over his latest dance moves

Going by the reactions of the Twitter users to the viral video, it seemed that the fans were not impressed with the Cry Me A River crooner’s dance moves on stage. Social media users lambasted the singer for his poor performance and some even poked fun that his dance was closer to the “hokey pokey” than Beat Ya Feet.

One of the Twitter users penned a hilarious comment and wrote, "It's just so awkward! I don't know if it's the dance or his shoes or the lack of stage decor but I just can't. And I used to love him back in the day." Another user who could not control his laughter after watching the video wrote, "Why is it so addicting with this sound," A third user chimed in and commented, "Someone said Justin is giving hacky sack vibes and I'm DONE," while another pointed out the singer's hilarious facial expressions' while commenting on the video.

It's just so awkward! I don't know if it's the dance or his shoes or the lack of stage decor but I just can't. And I used to love him back in the day. 💖#JustinTimberlake #SITWFest #SITW #DC https://t.co/rVRNu2dP7X — Carrie B (@PurpleStar_83) June 22, 2022

Someone said Justin is giving hackey sack vibes and I'm DONE‼️ 😂🤣😭💀 Bruh. He's getting a well-deserved dragging on Tik Tok and I'm hollering. #justintimberlake #sexyback #FathersDay2022 pic.twitter.com/FCtksQOUqq — Gwen 💫 (@GabwithGwen) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile, according to the New York Post, the festival took place on Washington’s Independence Avenue between June 17 and June 19. The starry event witnessed performances by several other artists, including founder Pharrell, T.I., and Anderson. Paak, Ozuna, Raveena, Tyler, the Creator, J Balvin, Post Malone, Denzel Curry, and Omar Apollo. On the other hand, apart from the three-day extravaganza, it faced several hiccups including technical issues and was disorganised with performances not happening on schedule, a heavy influx of traffic, and more, the International media outlet reported.

Timberlake, who has sold over 150 million records in his career spanning two decades, is known for hit songs such as Bye Bye Bye as part of his stint with the boy band NSYNC, and solo numbers like Cry Me a River and What Goes Around... Comes Around.

IMAGE: Twitter/Alex_Abads