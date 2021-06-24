Last Updated:

Justin Timberlake Sends Out Support To Ex Britney Spears After Her Heartbreaking Testimony

After listening to Britney Spears' heartbreaking testimony at the conservatorship hearing, her ex Justin Timberlake is speaking out in support of her.

Written By
Shreeya Nair
Justin Timberlake

IMAGE: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM


The Princess of Pop, Britney Spears finally spoke her truth and detailed the heartbreaking experience that she has been going through for the past 13 years in a court hearing on Wednesday, June 23 asking the judge for her conservatorship to be ended. Britney Spears' conservatorship has controlled her life and money since 2008 and she recounted how it has been "abusive", not allowing the 39-year-old singer to get married or have a baby. While Britney's fans have restarted the "Free Britney" movement many celebrities also voiced out their support for her after these revelations including Britney Spears' former lover Justin Timberlake. The Cry Me a River singer spoke out in support of Britney in a Twitter thread.

Justin Timberlake sends love and support to ex Britney Spears 

Justin took to his Twitter account to extend his support towards Britney as well as defending her and criticising the things that she was subjected to because of her court controlled conservatorship. The 40-year-old singer started a thread on Twitter in which he opined that we must all support Britney at this time and regardless of his past with her, he believes that what is happening to her is just not right. He followed that by saying nobody should be held against their will to not access everything that they have worked so hard for. He also sent his love and support to Britney and hoped that the court and her family make things right for her. 

Netizens react to Justin Timberlake's Twitter thread

Britney's fans chimed in their agreement towards the statements made by Justin in his tweets and also thanked him for voicing out against Britney Spears' conservatorship. However, there were some netizens who reprimanded him for his past actions and shared that he owes it to Britney. Take a look at some of the tweets below.

Britney and Justin Timberlake dated from 1998 to 2002 and while previously Justin had accused Britney of cheating on him and making revelations to the public about their intimate relationship, the former NSYNC singer had issued an apology statement towards Britney in February 2021 which was prompted by the backlash he received after the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

