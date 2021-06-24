Justin Timberlake Sends Out Support To Ex Britney Spears After Her Heartbreaking Testimony

The Princess of Pop, Britney Spears finally spoke her truth and detailed the heartbreaking experience that she has been going through for the past 13 years in a court hearing on Wednesday, June 23 asking the judge for her conservatorship to be ended. Britney Spears' conservatorship has controlled her life and money since 2008 and she recounted how it has been "abusive", not allowing the 39-year-old singer to get married or have a baby. While Britney's fans have restarted the "Free Britney" movement many celebrities also voiced out their support for her after these revelations including Britney Spears' former lover Justin Timberlake. The Cry Me a River singer spoke out in support of Britney in a Twitter thread.

Justin Timberlake sends love and support to ex Britney Spears

Justin took to his Twitter account to extend his support towards Britney as well as defending her and criticising the things that she was subjected to because of her court controlled conservatorship. The 40-year-old singer started a thread on Twitter in which he opined that we must all support Britney at this time and regardless of his past with her, he believes that what is happening to her is just not right. He followed that by saying nobody should be held against their will to not access everything that they have worked so hard for. He also sent his love and support to Britney and hoped that the court and her family make things right for her.

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.



Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.



No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Netizens react to Justin Timberlake's Twitter thread

Britney's fans chimed in their agreement towards the statements made by Justin in his tweets and also thanked him for voicing out against Britney Spears' conservatorship. However, there were some netizens who reprimanded him for his past actions and shared that he owes it to Britney. Take a look at some of the tweets below.

Wow it took you so long to finally realize what was going on. Glad you finally jumped on the band wagon when it was most convenient for you! 💖💖💖 — Kāllie (@TexasPolitea) June 24, 2021

you kinda owe her.



you two together made you both household names, then you did her dirty and contributed to what happened to her.



don’t know if I would speak on this if I were in your shoes.... — Brandon Hilton (@BRANDONHILTON) June 24, 2021

Thanks Justin and I’m sorry so many of our fans have been giving you a hard time and they don’t know your side of everything. But you’re also right this was like 20 years ago and both of you moved on so I wish some of her fans would too — carol (@carolki13) June 24, 2021

he jumped at the chance to stick up for her this time. however, we do appreciate the support! thank you justin! — brit brit (@freebritney910) June 24, 2021

OHMYGOSH THANK YOU SO MUCH @jtimberlake I STAN/LOVE YOU BOTH SHE STILL LOVES YOU MAN YOU SHOULD REACH OUT MORE 😭😭 — Godneys Back (@britneyshoe02) June 24, 2021

Thank you for using your platform to bring further attention to #FreeBritney — Emily LaMarca (@ELaMarca) June 24, 2021

Britney and Justin Timberlake dated from 1998 to 2002 and while previously Justin had accused Britney of cheating on him and making revelations to the public about their intimate relationship, the former NSYNC singer had issued an apology statement towards Britney in February 2021 which was prompted by the backlash he received after the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

