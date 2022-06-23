Justin Timberlake Takes A Dig At Himself Over Viral Dancing Clip; 'I Want To Apologise..'

Justin Timberlake's latest dance video took the internet by storm and left his fans cracked up by his quirky choreography when he performed at Something in the Water music festival in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. While many fans expressed their delight at watching the singer perform, others criticised him for his poor performance. Some even poked fun at him saying his dance was closer to the “hokey pokey” than Beat Ya Feet.

In reaction to the same, Timberlake issued an apology by posting a video of himself on social media and assured everyone that he will focus on his feet and get them right.

Justin Timberlake apologises for his viral dancing video

Justin Timberlake recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of himself in which he was seen apologising for his latest dance video that went viral on social media and received criticism from the netizens. In the video, he first extended his apology and blamed it on his feet. He stated that he had a long talk with his feet and assured himself that they would never do this with him ever again. Moreover, he even ridiculed the situation and blamed it on the khakis he was wearing while assuring his fans that he will make it up to them and will focus on his feet.

“DC, I want to apologize to you for two reasons, (while pointing the camera towards his feet) Here and here! I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said ‘don’t you ever do that to me again. Maybe it was the khakis, it was a real khaki vibe. But I’m going to make this up to you. I’m going to focus on these two guys right here, and get them right,” he said pointing down at his feet," he said.

It’s the DC beat your feet for me https://t.co/HIEzDv7fdp pic.twitter.com/MCIXS3kFAO — Retired Hoochie Papì (@BigBroGrandPhi) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile, according to the New York Post, the festival took place on Washington’s Independence Avenue between June 17 and June 19. It witnessed performances by numerous other artists, including founder Pharrell, T.I., and Anderson. Paak, Ozuna, Raveena, Tyler, the Creator, J Balvin, Post Malone, Denzel Curry, and Omar Apollo.

Justin Timberlake is known for hit songs such as Bye Bye Bye as part of his stint with the boy band NSYNC, and solo numbers like Cry Me a River and What Goes Around... Comes Around.

