K-pop Star Jin Of BTS To Start His Military Service In South Korea

The oldest member of the K-pop mega-band BTS, Jin has officially entered military service in South Korea and would be the first to do so. The K-pop star Jin shared a photo of himself with his new military haircut before enlisting on Tuesday. "It looks cuter than I expected," he said. As South Korea has been having a continuous war with its hostile neighbour North Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the army, reported BBC. The singer has started his 5 weeks of training at the Bootcamp near the North Korean border. In November, the K-Pop star Jin's and BTS' agency Bighit Entertainment refrained from confirming Jin's joining date when rumours surfaced about K-pop star Jin joining the military.

After his military training is complete, he would be deployed to a frontline unit that has his millions of adoring fans hysterical.

The Bootcamp is at Yeoncheon, where Jin would go as a trainee who would have to sleep on mats on the floor in a room where thirty people can be accommodated. They are trained on how to handle weapons and fire live ammunition before being put on the frontline. Cadets told that the most difficult task they had to face was when they were sealed in a gas chamber to experience the effects of CS gas and had to detonate a live grenade, reported BBC.

"I was pretty nervous to hold the grenade and shocked to learn how powerful it was," said 22-year-old Yang Su-yeon, who completed his training at Yeoncheon last year told BBC.

Further, he added that this whole process of training was physically demanding but mentally it was okay, and all the drill sergeants have been friendly. Yang has been serving as an out-post guard at the DMZ, with the 5th Infantry Division, which is one of the most frontline positions. His duty as an outpost guard is to watch through the night, constantly surveying the North Korean soldiers on the other side, using thermal imaging equipment.