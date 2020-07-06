Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly File For Divorce, Say 'it Simply Just Didn’t Work'

Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves and her musician husband Ruston Kelly filed a divorce after almost three years of marriage. On Friday, the representatives for both the celebrities confirmed the news to The Associated Press. In the joint statement released, Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly said, "We've made this painful decision together -- a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying". Read the entire statement below.

Singers Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly file for divorce

The emailed statement read: "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased."

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this," their statement continued.

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly got married in October 2017. Musgraves' songs were nominated for four Grammy Awards in 2019. As per reports, at least two of the songs on the album, Golden Hour and Butterflies, are about her husband. At the awards, Kacey won all four awards he was nominated for, including the coveted top prize, and album of the year. While collecting the prestigious trophy, Kacey Musgraves thanked her husband, Ruston Kelly in her acceptance speech. She said, “I really believe I wouldn’t have this album if I hadn’t met you and you didn’t open my heart like you did, so thank you so much."

The duo has also worked together in delivering many songs. In 2018 they appeared on the song To June This Morning from the album Johnny Cash: Forever Words, a compilation project created from Cash’s unknown poetry, lyrics and letters set to music. Kacey Musgraves also voiced background vocals for Kelly’s 2018 full-length debut album, Dying Star. On August 28, Kacey Musgraves' husband will release a new album Shape & Destroy. This album will include background vocals by Musgraves. Kelly’s father and sister are also featured on the album.

