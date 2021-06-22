Kacey Musgraves Spotted Indulging In PDA With Beau Cole Schafer Before Their Dinner In NYC

Singer Kacey Musgraves is popularly known for her albums like Same Trailer Different Park, Golden Hour and The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show. She was recently spotted with Cole Schafer in NYC with her arms wrapped around him as the duo headed towards a restaurant for dinner.

Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer spotted while indulging in PDA in NYC

According to Daily Mail, Kacey Musgraves wasn't hiding her feelings for new flame Cole Schafter while out and about in New York City on Sunday. The country singer, 32, appeared to be charmed with the writer as she threw her arms around him while walking around New York City before a dinner date. She pulled Cole for a passionate kiss and did not hold back on the PDA at the restaurant.

While Kacey couldn't take her eyes off her new beau, she was still the centre of attention in a hypnotic print blue athleisure ensemble. She wore a baby blue cropped tank top with swirling black lines as part of her look.

She flaunted a portion of her toned body and matched her top with matching high-waisted leggings that accentuated her curves and hourglass figure. Cole kept it casual in a ribbed white long-sleeve shirt, pale grey camouflage shorts, and bright white sneakers.

Who is Cole Schafer?

According to his personal website, he is a multidimensional writer who makes a livelihood producing advertising copy for his own company, Honey Copy. Cole has also released three poetry collections under the title January Black. While he published the book on his website, he wrote that when he finds himself with something dying in his chest, he writes a book. This is that book.

About Kacey's love life

From 2017 to 2020, the Golden Hour singer was married to fellow musician Ruston Kelly. She and Ruston, 32, originally met in 2016 while working on songs together at the legendary Bluebird Cafe, but their growing romance proved even more inspirational and sparked her acclaimed 2018 album Golden Hours. Later in 2016, the couple became engaged, and they got married on October 14, 2017, in Tennessee. Kacey and Ruston announced their divorce in July of 2020 and had it confirmed by September of the same year, She was then said to be dating Dr Gerald Onuhoa. The singer has now confirmed her relationship with Cole.

