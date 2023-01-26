Kaia Gerber On Nepotism Debate: 'No One Is Sacrificing Their Vision For Someone's Kid'

Kaia Gerber, Hollywood model and actor, recently spoke out on the raging 'nepo baby' debate in the industry. Gerber, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, recognised that her parents did have a hand in some of her early modelling success. However, she insisted that her acting career was all her own.

"No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone's kid. That just isn't how art is made, and what I'm interested in is art," Kaia Gerber told Elle Magazine.

"Also, no one wants to work with someone who's annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind. Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we'd see even more of it," she added.

Hollywood and the nepotism debate

The nepotism debate came to the fore after Vulture, a New York-based magazine, called Hailey Bieber, Jack Quaid, and Lily-Rose Depp 'nepo babies' in a cover story. Previously, actors like Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily-Rose Depp and Kate Hudson have criticised the debate around nepotism on different occasions.

On the other side, Ireland Baldwin and Allison Williams are two of the rare nepotism beneficiaries who admit that the privilege of having someone in the industry as their parents has helped in their careers.

Kaia Gerber was last seen with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, and Olivia Wilde in the recently released film 'Babylon'. She will also feature in the upcoming Emma Seligman film 'Bottoms' and the digital show 'Mrs. American Pie' Apple TV+ series, which also stars Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and Carol Burnett.