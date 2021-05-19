Kaia Gerber Says Boyfriend Jacob Elordi Has Showed Her ‘love Without Conditions’

Kaia Gerber opened up about her relationship with Jacob Elordi in the June/July issue of Vogue and, during an interview with the magazine, got candid about the qualities she loves about her boyfriend. In 2020, the rumours of Kaia Gerber and Jacob dating sparked and the couple made it official through Instagram in November. Kaia spends most of her time in her parents' house in Malibu and often flies down to Hollywood Hills to spend time with her boyfriend.

Kaia Gerber opens about relationship with Jacob

During the interview, the 19-year-old model revealed that she's happy to be able to trust someone and the couple really does not want anything from each other apart from having a safe, steady relationship. She added that her beau has opened her eyes to the possibilities of what it feels like to love without conditions. She also shared that she also takes acting advice from her boyfriend. Gerber will soon star in season 10 of American Horror Story. Meanwhile, actor Jacob Elordi starred in Netflix films such as The Kissing Booth series and HBO's Euphoria.

Kaia, on speaking about taking acting advice from Jacob, said that he has been to drama school and has years of experience that she does not, so she uses him as a resource. Meanwhile, Jacob revealed his 'ideal date night plans' to Vanity Fair and shared it would be a night in Paris with wine. Earlier, Jacob had been dating his kissing booth co-star Joey King. Jacob Elordi will also star in The Kissing Booth 3, directed by Vince Marcello. He will also star in Deep Water, a psychological thriller film directed by Adrian Lyne. The film also stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, with Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery and Finn Wittrock in supporting roles.

Kaia Gerber made her debut with the film Sister Cities in 2016. In 2017, she starred in an episode of Rich Kids of Instagram and soon, she will star in the new season of an upcoming horror anthology television series. It is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and will be releasing next year.

IMAGE: KAIA GERBER AND JACOB ELORDI'S INSTAGRAM

