Kaitlyn Bristowe Posts Heartbreaking Selfie After Announcing Breakup With Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe, the Bachelorette star, recently shared an emotional photo of herself on Instagram . This came after she confirmed her decision to part ways with Jason Tartick. The announcement, made on Sunday (August 6), left fans heartbroken as the couple had been together for several years.

Kaitlyn and Jason's romaance began in 2019.

Kaitlyn received a marriage proposal from Jason in May 2021.

Kaitlyn shares an emotional message after split

Kaitlyn took to Instagram Stories to post a makeup-free selfie. Going by her appeanace in the photo, it was clicked after she had been crying. Her caption read: "See you soon ❤️ bye for now." In the following Story, she asked fans to pray for her and Jason Tartick as they are going through difficult times. She also expressed a need to take a break from social media.

(A screengrab from Kaitlyn Bristowe Instagram | Image: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram)

All about Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's romance

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick began dating in January 2019 after he appeared as a guest on her podcast, "Off the Vine." Their engagement took place in May 2021, but the couple faced challenges in setting a wedding date. Bristowe revealed in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in August 2022 that they had different tastes and styles when it came to planning their big day, which sometimes led to frustration.

Speculation about their relationship arose in late July when Bristowe was seen without her engagement ring during a beach vacation. Shortly after, she posted a teary selfie , reminding her followers that life isn't always as perfect as it seems on social media.

(Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick together announced their engagement break up | Image: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram)

Finally, on Sunday, the couple made a heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, revealing that they had mutually decided to end their engagement earlier in the summer. They emphasised that their decision was amicable and that they cherish their friendship.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they wrote in a joint post. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

