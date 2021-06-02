Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'she Won't Be Surprised’ If She Gets Pregnant Before Her Wedding Day

The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe made an appearance in the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on Tuesday, June 1 when she explained that she won't be surprised if she's already expecting a little one before she and fiancé Jason Tartick make things official.

Kaitlyn Bristowe says she won't be surprised if she gets pregnant before marriage

According to a report by E! News, the 35-year-old reality star told hosts Becca Kufrin and Catherine Lowe that she can imagine herself walking down the aisle for two. She revealed that she won't be surprised if she is pregnant for the wedding as she is super anxious. The reality star also revealed that she and fiance Jason intend to get married in the summer of 2022 and further went on to say that seeing Catherine and Sean Lowe's posts on social media of their three kids have helped her to decide that she would be totally open with the idea of having a bigger family than she initially thought. She also added that if she is not pregnant by the time she and Jason Tartick go on their honeymoon, she will not hold back and do everything she can to make it happen during their post-nuptials getaway. She added that she wants to remember her honeymoon as the trip of her lifetime. The Dancing with the Stars champion had previously mentioned that the happy couple were ready to think babies as soon as the show wrapped and she looked at it as her last hurrah before becoming a mom.

A look at Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's relationship

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick started dating 2 years ago in 2019 and made their relationship official after they appeared on The Today Show in January 2019. A few months later in May, the couple moved in together. They announced that they are engaged on May 11 after Jason went down on one knee and popped the big question to Kaitlyn in a surprise proposal. The couple took to their social media to announced the news with an adorable picture of them celebrating their engagement on social media.

