Kaitlyn Dever To Star In 'Rosaline,' A Fresh Take On 'Romeo & Juliet'

The love story of Romeo & Juliet has been told many times over the years, in the form of movies, series, or stage plays. Now, 20th Century Studios will be presenting the classic tale with a perspective of a different character. Actor Kaitlyn Dever has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film.

Kaitlyn Dever tapped for Revisionist Romeo & Juliet film 'Rosaline'

Deadline has reported that 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights for Rosaline and has set Kaitlyn Dever to play the lead. It will be a comedic and a brand new take on Romeo & Juliet. The movie is said to be a modern twist on the iconic story of the lovers. The audience will see, "the most famous love story ever told" through the eyes of Rosaline, cousin sister of Juliet.

She is a sharp yet idealistic young woman who turns out to be a recent ex of Romeo. Rosaline first tries to spoil the famous romance in order to win back her guy. But it soon becomes a path of self-discovery for her as she eventually works to support Romeo & Juliet get back together against all odds. More actors will be joining the Rosaline cast.

Karen Maine has been tasked to direct the film. Rosaline is based on the When You Were Mine novel by Rebecca Serle. (500) Days of Summer writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber have penned the script. The movie was at MGM and recently hit the market where it was quickly bought by the 20th Century. Producing the projects are 21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. Emily Morris and Becca Edelman are overseeing for 21 Laps, with Sarah Shepard supervising for the 20th Century.

Rosaline is Kaitlyn Dever's second latest collaboration with 20th Century Studios. The company recently bought No One Will Save You and attached Dever to star with Brian Duffield to write and direct. A few weeks ago, the actor signed on Ticket to Paradise opposite George Clooney and Julia Roberts. She will next be seen in a musical teen drama movie Dear Evan Hansen.

Kaitlyn Dever has received praises for her recent performances in the coming-of-age buddy comedy film Booksmart, and the true-crime limited series Unbelievable. The latter earned her Best Actress in a Miniseries nomination at the Golden Globe Award. She has appeared in projects like Last Man Standing, Bad Teacher, J. Edgar, Short Term 12, Spectular Now, Beautiful Boy, Them That Follow, and more.

