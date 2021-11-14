Kaitlyn Dever Unveils First Glimpse Of Her Character From Hulu's 'Rosaline'; See Pic

Actor Kaitlyn Dever, who is gearing up for Hulu's upcoming romantic comedy Rosaline, has revealed her first look as the film's eponymous character. The 24-year-old will be starring in the Karen Maine directorial, which comes as a reimagined version of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. According to Hollywood Reporter, the 20th Century Studios’ project is described as a 'comedic retelling' of the iconic tale from the perspective of Romeo’s ex, Rosaline.

Rosaline, which was also a part of the Disney+ day, will be released sometime in 2022. Apart from Dever, the film also stars Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Bradley Whitford, and Minnie Driver in pivotal roles.

Kaitlyn Dever unveils first look from Hulu's Rosaline

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Dever shared a still from the film, wherein she's looking outside the window while donning an exquisite pink vintage gown. For the caption, she wrote," Here’s the first look photo for #rosaline ❤️ Directed by @karen__maine !!! Coming to @hulu 2022. I am SO excited for this one:) @isabelamerced @seanjamesteale @kyleallenofficial." Take a look.

In the highly anticipated flick, Kyle Allen will be seen as Romeo, while Juliet will be essayed by Isabela Merced. The movie bases its storyline on Rebecca Serle's novel When You Were Mine, wherein the 'most famous love story' was narrated through the eyes of Juliet's cousin Rosaline, who also happens to be Romeo’s recent affair.

Kaitlyn will be shown as a sharp yet idealistic young woman, who tries to spoil the famous romance in order to win back her guy. Her quest leads her on a path of self-discovery, following which she works to support Romeo & Juliet get back together against all odds.

500 Days of Summer, The Fault in Our Stars writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber have penned the script. Rosaline marks Dever's second collaboration with 20th Century Studios after No One Will Save You. Meanwhile, she will also be seen alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise, which follows a divorced couple travelling to Bali in order to prevent their daughter from committing the same mistakes as them.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAITLYNDEVER)