Kaitlynn Carter Opened Up About Her Breakup With Miley Cyrus, Said It Left Her "swirling"

After Chris Hemsworth dissed Miley Cyrus in a not-so-subtle remark, it was Miley's ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter who spilt the beans about their relationship. The latter had dated Miley for a short period last year before ending their fling in September. However, it is only now when Carter opened up about how she felt after her split from the Malibu singer.

Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus' breakup

Both Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus had both suffered from breakups last year. Miley ended her short marriage with Liam Hemsworth while Kaitlynn ended her marriage with Brody Jenner. Apparently this is what reportedly drew Miley and Kaitlynn together. But Carter also revealed that she was "naive" to think her and Miley's fling would not attract attention and she was not ready to deal with the spotlight.

In an Instagram live video with Whitney Port, Kaitlynn Carter explained that after her breakup with Miley Cyrus she felt her life getting back to normal. She also reportedly revealed how she had no expectations from anyone. But she also no plan on how to go about in life after the breakups. Kaitlynn further added how she did not go out anywhere and just stayed at home during that period.

Talking about her mental health after the split, Kaitlynn Carter continued that she did not anticipate anything like this to happen. She said how she was not used to being alone, without Brody Jenner or Miley Cyrus in her life and felt her mind "swirling". Adding further, Carter explained how it also made her re-think her public image instead of keeping with the "I don't care" attitude.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were often seen spending time together after their divorces. They grabbed headlines when they were spotted on a romantic holiday together in Italy. A source close to the latter reportedly said that both the celebs have been friends for a long time but it was only during that period when things turned romantic. However, Miley did not want to rush into a relationship so soon and so Miley and Kaitlynn's fling ended after a short period.

Image credit: Miley Cyrus Instagram, Kaitlynn Carter Instagram

